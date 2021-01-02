Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.16

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and traded as high as $6.65. Hypera shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 3,278 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Hypera Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

