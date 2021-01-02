Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.46

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and traded as high as $21.55. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 2,232 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on INGXF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $26.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

