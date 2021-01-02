Henderson Euro Trust (HNE.L) (LON:HNE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,391.60

Henderson Euro Trust (HNE.L) (LON:HNE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,391.60 and traded as high as $1,507.42. Henderson Euro Trust (HNE.L) shares last traded at $1,492.50, with a volume of 7,204 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,391.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,299.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £316.19 million and a P/E ratio of 19.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

In other news, insider Stephen King bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,314 ($17.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,710 ($25,751.24).

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests predominantly in large and medium-sized companies, which are perceived to be undervalued in view of their growth prospects or on account of significant changes in management or structure. The Company aims to achieve a total return from a portfolio of European investments.

