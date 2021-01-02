John Laing Group plc (JLG.L) (LON:JLG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $322.34

John Laing Group plc (JLG.L) (LON:JLG)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.34 and traded as high as $332.00. John Laing Group plc (JLG.L) shares last traded at $332.00, with a volume of 167,157 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 322.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 306.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10. The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -54.43.

Get John Laing Group plc (JLG.L) alerts:

In other John Laing Group plc (JLG.L) news, insider Ben Loomes acquired 35,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of £99,354.42 ($129,807.19).

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for John Laing Group plc (JLG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Laing Group plc (JLG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.