Christopher White Sells 154,183 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Christopher White sold 154,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $4,357,211.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 374,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,380.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $225,017.10.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

BE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,273 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1,003.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 1,307,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,706,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,542,000 after purchasing an additional 944,077 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,275,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after acquiring an additional 896,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

