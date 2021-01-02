Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 43,712 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,712 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Oportun Financial worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 173.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the second quarter worth about $596,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 179.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 37,178 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 10.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 518,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 48,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $148,122.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO David Anthony Needham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $377,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at $488,588.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

OPRT stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. Oportun Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.75 million and a P/E ratio of -2.64.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.88 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. Analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Co. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over the phone, as well as 340 retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

