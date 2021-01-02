JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $2,526,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $702,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 428.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period.

VPU opened at $137.22 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $156.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.85.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

