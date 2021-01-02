Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of Five Prime Therapeutics worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Five Prime Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 345,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,740,014.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 791,803 shares of company stock worth $3,922,237 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FPRX opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 4.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 554.71%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

