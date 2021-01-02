Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,846,260 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 727,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,846,260 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 4.97% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 942,892 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $466,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 129,861 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.12.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $137.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.43. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -16.66 EPS for the current year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

