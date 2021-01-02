Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 10,412 Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 199,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,412 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PaySign were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in PaySign by 37,647.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 734,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 732,252 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in PaySign by 17.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 276,470 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in PaySign by 136.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PaySign by 246.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 25,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PaySign in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PaySign alerts:

PAYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $3.30 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $4.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $231.28 million, a PE ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.36. PaySign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of ($0.15) million for the quarter. PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 31.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS).

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.