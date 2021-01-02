S Robson Walton Sells 1,588,645 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Tuesday, December 22nd, S Robson Walton sold 376,398 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $54,408,330.90.

On Thursday, December 17th, S Robson Walton sold 579,718 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $84,644,625.18.

On Tuesday, December 15th, S Robson Walton sold 288,372 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $41,984,079.48.

On Thursday, December 10th, S Robson Walton sold 413,653 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total value of $60,968,315.67.

On Thursday, December 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 239,331 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $35,710,578.51.

On Tuesday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $27,058,306.59.

On Friday, November 20th, S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00.

WMT opened at $144.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.87. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $407.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 57,412 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 35.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.71.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.