C Taylor Pickett Sells 175,456 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 44,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 32,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.