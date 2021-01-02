Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Sells 285,718 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 285,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $17,640,229.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,866 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,966.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stuart Walter Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, December 7th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 348,417 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $21,253,437.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 49,365 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,961,900.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 50,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $2,683,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 124,351 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $6,232,472.12.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $61.03 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.94. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.08.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The firm had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.