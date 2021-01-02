Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 82.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,870 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 212.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 254,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,566,000 after buying an additional 338,292 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAOI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Applied Optoelectronics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

In other news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 25,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $198,635.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,594.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $8.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $195.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.84.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

