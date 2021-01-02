Quantum Co. (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Quantum Co. (OTCMKTS:QMCO) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Quantum worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 171.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 83,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Quantum by 220.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 52,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quantum by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 40,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quantum by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 77,213 shares during the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Quantum news, insider Regan J. Macpherson sold 8,992 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $57,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Fichthorn bought 18,800 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $116,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,893.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,372 shares of company stock valued at $530,929. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

QMCO stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02. Quantum Co. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $8.52.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $85.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. Quantum had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

