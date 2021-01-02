Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 736,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,347 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Power were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Atlantic Power in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 172.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.37.

NYSE:AT opened at $2.10 on Friday. Atlantic Power Co. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.16. Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

