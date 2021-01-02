JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 355 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the first quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 314.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 200.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 12.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 56.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

ARTNA stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.18. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $346.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.01.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.74 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 984 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $38,927.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,742.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 5,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $198,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,101 shares in the company, valued at $850,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

