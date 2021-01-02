JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,388,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,849,000 after acquiring an additional 42,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

AROW stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $463.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.64. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

In other news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $137,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,572.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David S. Demarco sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $42,360.00. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AROW. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Arrow Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

