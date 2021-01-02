6,059 Shares in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Nkarta stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $79.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Nkarta Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

