Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,560,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.85% of Mallinckrodt worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 5.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,325,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 129,005 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 632,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 45,647 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the second quarter worth about $1,366,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 1,118.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 459,443 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 64.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 120,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNK. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Mallinckrodt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.70.

Shares of MNK opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. Mallinckrodt plc has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $6.42.

Mallinckrodt Profile

Mallinckrodt Plc is a global specialty pharmaceuticals company. It develops, manufactures, markets and distributes both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes branded medicines.

