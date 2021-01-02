DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 917.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,375 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in DBV Technologies were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 1,140.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 79.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 24,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 849.7% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 732,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 655,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DBVT. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

