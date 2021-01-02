Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Stake Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Silicom worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SILC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Silicom by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Silicom during the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Silicom during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silicom by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SILC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:SILC opened at $41.85 on Friday. Silicom Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $300.32 million, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

