HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $69.71 on Thursday. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,394.48, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $710,157.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,493 shares of company stock worth $1,284,682. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,671,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,459,000 after purchasing an additional 189,130 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,996,000 after acquiring an additional 780,916 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,938 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,299,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,509,000 after buying an additional 1,247,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,408,000 after buying an additional 1,196,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

