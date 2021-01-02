Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Palomar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.25.

Get Palomar alerts:

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $88.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 0.14. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.11.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.55 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $53,166.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $132,015.00. Insiders have sold a total of 66,300 shares of company stock worth $5,263,926 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Palomar by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Palomar by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Palomar by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth $1,252,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.