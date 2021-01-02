Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.56

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.56 and traded as high as $12.12. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 4,354 shares.

Several research firms have commented on BOTJ. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.49% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

