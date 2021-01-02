Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.20.

HELE stock opened at $222.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.31. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $230.56.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Helen of Troy by 11.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Helen of Troy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

