$28.70 Million in Sales Expected for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will post sales of $28.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.90 million and the lowest is $28.50 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $23.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $122.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.80 million to $123.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $108.40 million, with estimates ranging from $106.80 million to $110.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $36.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%.

Several research firms have commented on FSBW. ValuEngine raised FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on FS Bancorp from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $28,216.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,947.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 108,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the third quarter worth $312,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 95.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 493.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSBW opened at $54.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.27. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $63.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.