Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CDZI opened at $10.65 on Friday. Cadiz has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cadiz by 576.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadiz in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Cadiz during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cadiz by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadiz by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

