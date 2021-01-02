Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vaxart currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.42.

Vaxart stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of -0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaxart will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wouter Latour sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $2,106,670.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vaxart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vaxart by 39.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vaxart during the second quarter worth $63,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Vaxart during the third quarter worth $70,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

