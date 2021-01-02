Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JOUT. Sidoti raised Johnson Outdoors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut Johnson Outdoors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $112.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.83. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $48.76 and a 1 year high of $114.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.24.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.73. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.17%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $189,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $259,734.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,096.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,857 shares of company stock valued at $954,219. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 224.2% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 465.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

