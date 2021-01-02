Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.20.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $72.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.50 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $340,287.86. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 263,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,408.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $111,200.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 286,074 shares in the company, valued at $19,209,869.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,950 shares of company stock worth $1,187,950. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 200.0% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 120.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 132,810 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $7,044,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,808,000 after buying an additional 108,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,639,000 after buying an additional 86,867 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.