Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Repay in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Repay in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Get Repay alerts:

RPAY opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Repay has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Repay had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Repay will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Repay by 16.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.