Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) (TSE:Y) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.59

Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) (TSE:Y) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and traded as high as $12.85. Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 4,800 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 848.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$350.54 million and a PE ratio of 3.87.

Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) (TSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$80.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.9400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.79%.

In related news, insider GoldenTree Asset Management LP sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.25, for a total transaction of C$612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,002,544.25.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

