Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT.L) (LON:FGT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $863.44

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT.L) (LON:FGT)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $863.44 and traded as high as $883.00. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT.L) shares last traded at $875.00, with a volume of 158,030 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 863.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 841.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 19.59 and a current ratio of 26.71.

In other Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT.L) news, insider Simon Hayes purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 874 ($11.42) per share, with a total value of £152,950 ($199,830.15). Also, insider Sandra Kelly purchased 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 849 ($11.09) per share, for a total transaction of £9,992.73 ($13,055.57). Insiders purchased 19,177 shares of company stock worth $16,734,273 over the last quarter.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

