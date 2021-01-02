Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (INSP.L) (LON:INSP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (INSP.L) (LON:INSP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (INSP.L) shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 51,144,893 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.06.

About Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (INSP.L) (LON:INSP)

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc develops and commercializes a micro combined heat and power (mCHP) boilers for the commercial and residential markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The mCHP boiler is powered by natural gas and designed to produce hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

