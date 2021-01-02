Maven Income & Growth VCT 2 Plc (MIG2.L) (LON:MIG2) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.00

Maven Income & Growth VCT 2 Plc (MIG2.L) (LON:MIG2) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and traded as high as $32.00. Maven Income & Growth VCT 2 Plc (MIG2.L) shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.

Maven Income & Growth VCT 2 Plc (MIG2.L) Company Profile (LON:MIG2)

Maven Income and Growth VCT 2 PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders. The Company invests the majority of its funds in a portfolio of shares and securities in smaller, unquoted companies of the United Kingdom and alternative investment market (AIM)/ICAP Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX) quoted companies, which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income & Growth VCT 2 Plc (MIG2.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income & Growth VCT 2 Plc (MIG2.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.