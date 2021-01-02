NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $48.92

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.92 and traded as low as $48.75. NEC shares last traded at $53.25, with a volume of 777 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.92.

NEC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NIPNF)

NEC Corporation operates as a provider of information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Public Solutions, Public Infrastructure, Enterprise, Network Services, System Platform, and Global. It provides systems integration services, such as systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.