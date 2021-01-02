Northland Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Stereotaxis (NYSE:STXS)

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Stereotaxis (NYSE:STXS) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE STXS opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61. Stereotaxis has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $375.06 million, a PE ratio of -63.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Stereotaxis (NYSE:STXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stereotaxis will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.