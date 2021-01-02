Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $156.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elastic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.13.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $146.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.84. Elastic has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $159.95.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.48 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. Elastic’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $675,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,235.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 208,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $29,450,430.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,618,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,765,618.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,132,882 shares of company stock worth $160,619,284. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

