MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarineMax from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MarineMax currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.
Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $35.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $773.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.72.
In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $148,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,832. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in MarineMax by 85.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $118,000.
MarineMax Company Profile
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
