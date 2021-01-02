MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarineMax from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MarineMax currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $35.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $773.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.72.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $148,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,832. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in MarineMax by 85.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $118,000.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.