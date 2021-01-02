McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MKC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $107.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.85.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of MKC stock opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.59.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.44%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.