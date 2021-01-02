PPL (NYSE:PPL) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PPL. BMO Capital Markets lowered PPL to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PPL to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered PPL from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered PPL to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.77.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PPL has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPL will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.