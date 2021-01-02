LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LKQ. Stephens upped their price objective on LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. LKQ has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in LKQ by 727.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

