Comparing PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PDC Energy and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy -47.97% -2.57% -1.28% Vermilion Energy -106.73% -5.93% -2.08%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PDC Energy and Vermilion Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 0 1 15 0 2.94 Vermilion Energy 2 9 2 0 2.00

PDC Energy currently has a consensus target price of $23.43, suggesting a potential upside of 14.12%. Vermilion Energy has a consensus target price of $9.45, suggesting a potential upside of 112.46%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than PDC Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PDC Energy and Vermilion Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $1.16 billion 1.77 -$56.67 million $0.83 24.73 Vermilion Energy $1.27 billion 0.55 $24.72 million $0.33 13.48

Vermilion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PDC Energy. Vermilion Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDC Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of PDC Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

PDC Energy has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PDC Energy beats Vermilion Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it owned interests in approximately 2,649 productive gross wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France. The company also owns 49% working interest in 930,000 net acres of land and 47 net producing natural gas wells in the Netherlands; and 32,700 net developed acres and 1,151,200 net undeveloped acres of land, and 105 net producing oil wells and 8 net producing natural gas wells in Germany. In addition, it owns offshore Corrib natural gas field located to the northwest coast of Ireland; and 100% working interest in the Wandoo offshore oil field and related production assets that covers 59,600 acres located on Western Australia's northwest shelf. Further, the company holds 144,600 net acres of land in the Powder River basin, and 182 net producing oil wells in the United States; and 951,900 net acres of land in Hungary, 242,800 net acres of land in Slovakia, and 2.2 million net acres of land in Croatia. Vermilion Energy Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

