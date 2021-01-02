Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) & The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Head to Head Contrast

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) and The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Grocery Outlet and The North West’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 3.09% 17.92% 6.32% The North West N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Grocery Outlet and The North West’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $2.56 billion 1.44 $15.42 million $0.79 49.68 The North West N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than The North West.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.3% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Grocery Outlet and The North West, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 0 1 1 0 2.50 The North West 0 4 0 0 2.00

Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.01%. The North West has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.54%. Given The North West’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The North West is more favorable than Grocery Outlet.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats The North West on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. As of December 28, 2019, it had 347 stores, including 342 independent operated stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

The North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products. The Canadian operations also provides contract tele-pharmacist services to rural hospitals and health centers; water and air-based transportation services; and produce and fresh meats to independent grocery stores. Its International operations include 27 Alaska Commercial Company stores that provides food and general merchandise to remote and rural regions; 11 Cost-U-Less mid-size warehouse stores, which offers discount food and general merchandise; 1 Cost-U-Less Express store that provides fresh and prepared foods; 5 Quickstop convenience stores; 7 Riteway food markets; and 1 Cash and Carry store. In addition, the company offers physician services; healthcare solutions; and airline cargo and passenger services. The North West Company Inc. was founded in 1668 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

