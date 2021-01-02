Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Union Gaming Research raised Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.85.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of RRR opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $353.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 39.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 9.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 136.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 25,063 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.