Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $174.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) will report $174.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.60 million. Shutterstock reported sales of $166.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full-year sales of $660.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $658.30 million to $662.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $706.76 million, with estimates ranging from $692.30 million to $721.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

In other news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $6,016,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,676,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,052,609.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 13.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 259.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 35.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 72,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 13.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSTK opened at $71.70 on Friday. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $74.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

