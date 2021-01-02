Zacks Investment Research Lowers Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Horizon Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $82,897.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 21,970 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,682,000 after acquiring an additional 27,086 shares during the last quarter. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

