trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of trivago from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.01.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.07.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.99 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

