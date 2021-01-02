Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

Get Airbus alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EADSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Airbus from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. AlphaValue upgraded Airbus to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

EADSY stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.83. Airbus has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. Research analysts predict that Airbus will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airbus (EADSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.